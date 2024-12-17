Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Short Interest Down 8.3% in November

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the November 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fortum Oyj Price Performance

Shares of FOJCY stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Fortum Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $3.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1272 per share. This is a boost from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

