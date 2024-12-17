Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation Receives Notice of Non-Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule

On November 21, 2024, Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: FORL) reported receipt of a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating the company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). This rule requires listed companies to file all necessary periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission in a timely manner.

The notification stemmed from the company’s delay in filing its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ending September 30, 2024. Four Leaf Acquisition had previously submitted a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 on November 15, 2024, acknowledging the delay in filing the Form 10-Q.

As per Nasdaq’s notice, the current non-compliance does not immediately impact the listing or trading of Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation’s common stock. However, prolonged delays in submitting the Form 10-Q could potentially affect the company’s trading status. Nasdaq has instructed the company to submit a compliance plan by January 19, 2025, and to file the overdue Form 10-Q before May 19, 2025.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation has expressed its intention to promptly file the delayed Form 10-Q to ensure compliance with Nasdaq regulations. The company issued a press release on December 11, 2024, disclosing the receipt of the Nasdaq notification. The press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K filing.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation, a Delaware-based blank check company, focuses on facilitating mergers, acquisitions, or similar business combinations with potential entities. Led by Angel Orrantia as Chief Executive Officer, the company aims to identify suitable targets within the Internet of Things (“IoT”) market.

Investors should note that the statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information that is subject to various risks and uncertainties. The company emphasizes that forward-looking statements are based on present expectations and may differ due to unpredictable factors, as outlined in the “Risk Factors” section of the Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC.

For further information, individuals may reach out to Angel Orrantia, Chief Executive Officer of Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation, via email at [email protected].

It is vital for investors to consider the risks entailed and the uncertainties that may affect actual results, as the company cannot guarantee achievement of its expectations in light of unforeseen circumstances.

This concludes the report on the recent developments at Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

