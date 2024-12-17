Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Franklin FTSE India ETF worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,377,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 211.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,927,000 after purchasing an additional 144,743 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 678.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 208,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 182,075 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 203,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 118,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 57,271 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLIN opened at $39.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. Franklin FTSE India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49.

About Franklin FTSE India ETF

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

