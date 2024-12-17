FY2024 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Issued By Zacks Research

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $15.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $17.70.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million.

Institutional Trading of F.N.B.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in F.N.B. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 82.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $2,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares in the company, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.