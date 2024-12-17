FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Issued By KeyCorp

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Viper Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share.

VNOM has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Viper Energy from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $51.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viper Energy by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,833,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,918,000 after buying an additional 1,682,183 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,044,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,980,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 344.0% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 325,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 251,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy by 16.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,647,000 after purchasing an additional 234,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.