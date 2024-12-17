FY2024 EPS Estimates for Novartis Lifted by Zacks Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Novartis in a research note issued on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.60 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.59. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.65 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Novartis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $97.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.62 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. Novartis has a 12-month low of $92.35 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 35.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 4.8% in the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

