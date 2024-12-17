FY2025 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Cut by Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.06. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2026 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$60.31.

TSE ENB opened at C$59.23 on Monday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$45.05 and a 12 month high of C$61.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.01. The stock has a market cap of C$129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

