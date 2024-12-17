Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 103.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,122 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $940,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 23,313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 23.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 46,407 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 17.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

Shares of Gatos Silver stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

