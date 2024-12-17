Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 341,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the November 15th total of 305,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,410.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

GBERF opened at $600.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.18. Geberit has a 52-week low of $503.56 and a 52-week high of $650.00.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

