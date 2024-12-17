Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.12% of Genesco worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the second quarter worth about $27,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in Genesco by 1,627.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 54.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Genesco by 256.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $43.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $484.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $44.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.31. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Genesco’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GCO

Genesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.