German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $207,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GABC opened at $44.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.63. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on German American Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group raised shares of German American Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

