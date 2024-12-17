GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. GlycoMimetics has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.53.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GlycoMimetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Free Report) by 483.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.28% of GlycoMimetics worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.