Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) Stake Cut by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 64.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,484 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Gogo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOGO. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Gogo Stock Up 0.8 %

GOGO stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.07.

Gogo Profile

(Free Report)

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.