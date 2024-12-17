Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (BATS:GLOV – Free Report) by 293.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 133.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,848,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 92,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:GLOV opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.89 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.32.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (GLOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects large- and mid-cap stocks in developed markets based on four factors: value, momentum, quality and an emphasis on low volatility. GLOV was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

