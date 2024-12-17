Head-To-Head Analysis: XPO (NYSE:XPO) vs. BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP)

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) and XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BW LPG and XPO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BW LPG N/A N/A N/A XPO 4.57% 31.16% 5.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BW LPG and XPO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BW LPG 0 0 0 0 0.00 XPO 1 0 15 0 2.88

Valuation & Earnings

XPO has a consensus target price of $147.31, indicating a potential downside of 6.90%. Given XPO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XPO is more favorable than BW LPG.

This table compares BW LPG and XPO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BW LPG $3.51 billion 0.39 N/A N/A N/A XPO $7.74 billion 2.38 $189.00 million $3.09 51.21

XPO has higher revenue and earnings than BW LPG.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of XPO shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of XPO shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

XPO beats BW LPG on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services. It owns and operates LPG vessels and a fleet of very large gas carriers. The company was formerly known as BW Gas LPG Holding Limited and changed its name to BW LPG Limited in September 2013. BW LPG Limited was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About XPO

XPO, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S., Mexico, Canada, and the Caribbean, as well as engages in the operation of trailer manufacturing. The European Transportation segment offers dedicated truckload, LTL, truck brokerage, managed transportation, last mile, freight forwarding and multimodal solutions, such as road-rail and road-short sea combinations. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was formerly known as XPO Logistics, Inc. and changed its name to XPO, Inc. in December 2022. XPO, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

