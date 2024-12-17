Head-To-Head Comparison: Core Scientific (CORZ) vs. Its Competitors

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) is one of 109 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Core Scientific to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Core Scientific and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Core Scientific $557.68 million N/A -3.06 Core Scientific Competitors $2.91 billion $383.51 million 13.47

Core Scientific’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Core Scientific. Core Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

33.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Core Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Core Scientific and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Scientific N/A N/A N/A Core Scientific Competitors -90.84% -83.36% -4.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Core Scientific and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Scientific 0 0 13 1 3.07 Core Scientific Competitors 483 1827 2893 107 2.49

Core Scientific presently has a consensus price target of $18.46, suggesting a potential upside of 11.48%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 3.86%. Given Core Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Core Scientific is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Core Scientific beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Core Scientific

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment. In addition, the company provides electrical power, repair, and other infrastructure services to operate, maintain, and earn digital assets; and sells mining equipment to customers. Core Scientific, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dover, Delaware.

