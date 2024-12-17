Head-To-Head Comparison: MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion 0.64% 1.18% 0.61% Greystone Housing Impact Investors 17.55% 2.46% 0.55%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.0% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Greystone Housing Impact Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

MoneyLion has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Greystone Housing Impact Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 2 4 2 3.00 Greystone Housing Impact Investors 0 0 4 0 3.00

MoneyLion presently has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.18%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a consensus target price of $17.38, suggesting a potential upside of 59.55%. Given Greystone Housing Impact Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greystone Housing Impact Investors is more favorable than MoneyLion.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and Greystone Housing Impact Investors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $500.28 million 1.91 -$45.24 million $0.22 391.23 Greystone Housing Impact Investors $36.57 million 6.94 $54.01 million $0.62 17.56

Greystone Housing Impact Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion. Greystone Housing Impact Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyLion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Greystone Housing Impact Investors on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily, student, and senior citizen housing; skilled nursing properties; and commercial properties in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments; Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments; MF Properties; Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments. It also invests in governmental issuer loans. The company was formerly known as America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. and changed its name to Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP in December 2022. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

