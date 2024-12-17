Head to Head Review: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) and Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Free Report) and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis -3,827.81% N/A -130.18% Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -43.91% -34.96%

Volatility & Risk

Orgenesis has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

22.6% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Orgenesis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Orgenesis and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $530,000.00 8.15 -$55.36 million N/A N/A Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$292.19 million ($2.49) -1.24

Orgenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orgenesis and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 0 0 0.00 Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 5 4 0 2.44

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Orgenesis.

Summary

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals beats Orgenesis on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focuses on cell and gene therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Octomera and Therapies. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed cell based POCare therapies that are processed and produced under closed and automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network consisting of research institutes and hospitals. Its therapies include autologous; cell-based immunotherapies; and therapeutics for metabolic diseases, anti-viral diseases, and tissue regeneration. The company also provides development services, including regulatory services, pre-clinical studies, intellectual property services, and GMP process translation, as well as support services; hospital services; cell process development services; and distributed cell processing services. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer. The company's products pipeline also includes ZN-d5, an oral small molecule inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2, for hematological malignancies and related disorders; and BCL-xL heterobifunctional degrader, a member of the anti-apoptotic BCL-2 proteins, for solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; Zentera Therapeutics; Dana-Farber; and GlaxoSmithKline plc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

