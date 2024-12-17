Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 412.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRTG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 226.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 284,710 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 63.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 432,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after buying an additional 167,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 45.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter valued at $1,541,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 87.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 235,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 109,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nicholas George Pappas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at $964,608.96. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $211.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

