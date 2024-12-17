Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,927 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 41.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 21,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,287,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,431,000 after buying an additional 527,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $163,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,601 shares of company stock valued at $15,140,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.