HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in MidCap Financial Investment were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the third quarter worth about $103,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the second quarter worth about $159,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of MidCap Financial Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

MFIC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.49. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.