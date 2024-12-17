HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 968 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $120.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.80 and a 200-day moving average of $86.23. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $120.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

