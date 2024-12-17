HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 9,965 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,965 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Peter F. Sr Lyle, Sr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $172,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,372.96. This represents a 60.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $134,772.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,534.78. The trade was a 18.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.17.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -78.48%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

