Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $90,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HGV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a one year low of $33.21 and a one year high of $49.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.03). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $168,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This trade represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,504.60. The trade was a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

