HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Down 5.5% in November

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the November 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Down 11.5 %

NASDAQ:HUBC opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. HUB Cyber Security has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of HUB Cyber Security as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUB Cyber Security Company Profile

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

