ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ICL Group by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in ICL Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 17,215,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,813,000 after buying an additional 465,031 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ICL Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

ICL Group Stock Performance

ICL Group stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

