IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Down 4.1% After Insider Selling

Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $235.00 and last traded at $235.00. 57,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 138,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $245.15.

Specifically, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.37, for a total value of $3,188,556.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,958,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,492,093. This represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.02, for a total value of $1,265,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,177 shares in the company, valued at $18,009,204.54. This represents a 6.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

IES Stock Down 9.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IES

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IES by 56.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of IES during the second quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of IES during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,426,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 165.4% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 119,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after acquiring an additional 74,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of IES by 4.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,476,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

