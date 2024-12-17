Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) versus Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) Financial Comparison

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Free Report) and Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Inseego and Actelis Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 2 1 1 2.75 Actelis Networks 0 0 0 0 0.00

Inseego presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Inseego’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inseego is more favorable than Actelis Networks.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $195.69 million 0.85 -$46.19 million ($1.80) -6.18 Actelis Networks $7.72 million 0.89 -$6.29 million ($1.25) -0.88

This table compares Inseego and Actelis Networks”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Actelis Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego. Inseego is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Actelis Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Inseego shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Actelis Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Inseego has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Actelis Networks has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inseego and Actelis Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -4.58% N/A -8.39% Actelis Networks -56.82% -752.62% -45.14%

Summary

Inseego beats Actelis Networks on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of cloud-managed wireless wide area network (WAN) and intelligent edge solutions for businesses, consumers, and governments worldwide. The company provides 5G and 4G mobile broadband solutions, such as mobile hotspots under the MiFi brand; and 4G VoLTE products and 4G USB modems. It also offers fixed wireless access solutions, including indoor, outdoor, and industrial routers and gateways. In addition, the company provides Inseego Connect solution for device management; and 5G SD EDGE solution for secure networking enabling corporate managed mobile remote workforce. Further, it offers SaaS solutions, including telematic and asset tracking solution that provides live maps and data to improve driver safety and performance; Inseego Subscribe, a wireless subscriber management solution for carrier’s management of their government and complex enterprise customer subscriptions. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications. The company’s products include ethernet access devices; network aggregator switches; and Advanced MetaLIGHT/ Gigaline element management systems software, which enables remote management, monitoring, maintenance, and configuration of the installed equipment in the network. It also offers dynamic spectral software; and access broadband equipment. It serves offers its products through system integrators, distributors, contractors, resellers, and consultants. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

