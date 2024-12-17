Insider Selling: Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Sells 14,000 Shares of Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) insider Karen Prior sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.82), for a total transaction of £53,200 ($67,495.56).
Anpario Price Performance
Shares of LON:ANP opened at GBX 385 ($4.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market cap of £65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,138.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 329.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.02. Anpario plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 220 ($2.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 394.50 ($5.01).
Analyst Ratings Changes
ANP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Anpario from GBX 340 ($4.31) to GBX 370 ($4.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
About Anpario
Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.
See Also
