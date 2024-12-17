Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 2.3% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. raised its position in Apple by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $251.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $251.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 152.94%. The firm had revenue of $94.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Apple from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 61,019 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total transaction of $13,802,497.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,043 shares in the company, valued at $42,309,126.60. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 223,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.46, for a total transaction of $50,275,897.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,269,202.80. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 408,170 shares of company stock valued at $92,007,745. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

