Invesco Mortgage Capital Files 8-K with SEC Detailing Equity Distribution Agreement

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. recently submitted a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The report, dated December 16, 2024, provides insight into an Equity Distribution Agreement entered earlier by the Company, IAS Operating Partnership LP, and Invesco Advisers, Inc.

The Equity Distribution Agreement, crafted with BTIG, LLC, Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acting as Placement Agents, allows Invesco Mortgage Capital to offer up to 18,000,000 shares of Common Stock through a Common ATM Offering. These Common Shares, valued at $0.01 per share, were made available under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-262861), initially filed on February 18, 2022.

Following the expiring 2022 Registration Statement, a new registration statement on Form S-3 was filed on November 6, 2024, and declared effective on December 4, 2024, by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Subsequently, on December 16, 2024, the Company filed a prospectus supplement under Rule 424(b)(5) related to the unsold Common Shares under the Common ATM Offering.

The Current Report on Form 8-K was submitted to provide exhibits to be incorporated by reference into the new Registration Statement. Among the items included in the filing were a Legality Opinion by Venable LLP, a Tax Opinion by Alston & Bird LLP, and consents related to these opinions.

In adherence to the requirements of Regulation S-K, Invesco Mortgage Capital ensures that the filed exhibits do not constitute a fundamental change in the information presented in the Registration Statement as incorporated by reference. Tina Carew, Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc., signed the filing on behalf of the Company on December 16, 2024.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Invesco Mortgage Capital’s 8K filing here.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

