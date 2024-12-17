Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the November 15th total of 11,050,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

NASDAQ:IONS opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $33.33 and a 12 month high of $54.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,369,303.65. The trade was a 3.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,877 shares of company stock worth $299,578. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 83.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IONS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

