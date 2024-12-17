iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report) by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,169 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 52.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nomura Securities raised shares of iQIYI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.15.

iQIYI Price Performance

iQIYI stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.02. iQIYI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

About iQIYI

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.