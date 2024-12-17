iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Cut by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 72.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,070 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $481,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TLT opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.34 and a 1-year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.325 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

