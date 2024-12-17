iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INDY. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $953.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $57.30.

iShares India 50 ETF Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

