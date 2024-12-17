iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 43.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,984.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,054,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020,599 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

