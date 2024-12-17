ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.96 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($191.52).

Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Simon Bourne bought 405 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($190.12).

On Wednesday, October 30th, Simon Bourne purchased 60,126 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £25,252.92 ($32,038.72).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 33.46 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.34 million, a P/E ratio of -836.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.53. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.20 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.76) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.75) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.

