ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Insider Purchases £150.96 in Stock

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) insider Simon Bourne acquired 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($191.52).
Simon Bourne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Simon Bourne bought 405 shares of ITM Power stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($190.12).
- On Wednesday, October 30th, Simon Bourne purchased 60,126 shares of ITM Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £25,252.92 ($32,038.72).
ITM Power Price Performance
Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 33.46 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £206.34 million, a P/E ratio of -836.50 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 39.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 47.53. ITM Power Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 32.20 ($0.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 71.80 ($0.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 7.56.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITM
ITM Power Company Profile
ITM Power Plc designs and manufactures proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysers in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company’s product portfolio comprises TRIDENT, an PEM electrolysers stack technology; NEPTUNE, a 2MW plug and play electrolyser for small to mid-size projects; and POSEIDON, a 20 MW electrolysis process module for large-scale projects.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITM Power
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.