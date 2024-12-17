Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 105,034 United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of United Parks & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in United Parks & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $65,000.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRKS opened at $57.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.00. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $60.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parks & Resorts ( NYSE:PRKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.15). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.13%. The business had revenue of $545.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRKS shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie dropped their target price on United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on United Parks & Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parks & Resorts

In related news, insider James Mikolaichik acquired 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,947,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 76,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,336.43. This represents a 80.44 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.