Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 37.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,027,000 after purchasing an additional 600,723 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,163,000 after buying an additional 286,770 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,217,000 after acquiring an additional 250,399 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,011,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THS. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

TreeHouse Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $28.04 and a one year high of $43.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $854.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.15 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

