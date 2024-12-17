Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 132.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,976,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127,719 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ambev by 323.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,913,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570,842 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 27.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412,395 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 324.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,324,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 14,575,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0414 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.22%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

