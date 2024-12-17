Jane Street Group LLC Buys 7,536 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $2,014,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 37.0% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $136.92 on Tuesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $146.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.80. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $503.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.54 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 16,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,873,075.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 888,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,572,856.80. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Leff sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $734,405.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,153.76. This represents a 29.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,141 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

