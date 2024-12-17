Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,614 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 38,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 66.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period.

Granite Construction stock opened at $93.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.92 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Granite Construction from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

