Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,378 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Gates Industrial worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at $236,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 112.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,485,000 after buying an additional 3,459,450 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gates Industrial by 40.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 139,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 21.3% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 202,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gates Industrial Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $23.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTES
Gates Industrial Profile
Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Gates Industrial
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Semtech Stock Climbs as AI Boom Drives Turnaround Success
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Companies Leading the Way With Aggressive Stock Buybacks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Is It Time to Buy Nuclear Energy Stocks After the Latest Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.