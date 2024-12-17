Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,312 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of TriNet Group worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 26.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $32,336.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,241,471.93. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $168,137.62. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,835.74. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,533 shares of company stock worth $418,629 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TriNet Group from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

TriNet Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TNET opened at $91.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.21.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

See Also

