Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 81.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 81,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average of $24.23. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

