Jane Street Group LLC Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 101.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,933 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.19% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $5,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,285,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,122,000 after purchasing an additional 209,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,383,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,982,000 after acquiring an additional 293,078 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the second quarter valued at $36,683,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,102,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,830,000 after purchasing an additional 160,651 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $10.56.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 900.00%.

Separately, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

