Jane Street Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Envestnet worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Envestnet by 13.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

ENV stock opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

