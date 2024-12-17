Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 107,722 Shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) by 813.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,722 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $499,000.

Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IGPT opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.83. The firm has a market cap of $326.33 million, a PE ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54.

About Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

