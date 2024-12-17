Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 120,979 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 707.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,979 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111,268 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 330.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,346,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,485 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,670,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,303,000 after buying an additional 442,618 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $13,188,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,169,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after buying an additional 227,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 149.49%.

STAG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.