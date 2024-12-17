Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 199,899 SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 199,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 99.95% of SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCJ opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.52. SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Get SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0889 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.